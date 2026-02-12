US retail sales register 0.0% in December compared to 0.6% in previous month

Intermoney | Retail sales stagnated in December, compared to the 0.4% increase we could have expected and the 0.6% in November. It should be noted that at the start of the Christmas season, sales were brought forward to take advantage of some of the discounts at the end of November, which we believe led to greater weakness in the last month of the year. Monthly sales increased in only five of the 13 retail categories and were led by building materials (1.2% monthly), which is not exactly the most substantial item for American consumers.