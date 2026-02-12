Top Stories

Supreme Court orders Government to pay Endesa €51 million for construction and maintenance of network

Posted By: The Corner 12th February 2026

Link Securities | The Supreme Court has partially upheld Endesa’s (ELE) lawsuit against the government and has ordered the administration to pay it €51 million for the construction and maintenance of the network between 2017 and 2019, as well as penalties for losses corresponding to 2016, according to reports by elEconomista.es and ElConfidencial.com.

However, the ruling rejected another €47 million claimed by the company and did not set a specific deadline for its execution, meaning that the administration will have to redo its calculations.

