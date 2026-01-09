Top Stories

US trade deficit falls to $29.4 billion in October, down 39% from September and lowest level since 2009

TOPICS:
EEUU deficit fiscal

Posted By: The Corner 9th January 2026

Singular Bank | According to the BEA, in October, US exports rebounded by 2.6% month-on-month compared to the previous month. At the same time, imports fell significantly by 3.2%. Year-on-year, exports grew by 12% and imports fell by 3.6%. Given this development, the US trade deficit fell by 39.0% compared to September to $29.4 billion (versus $48.1 billion in September), representing its lowest level since 2009.

In October, the largest trade deficits were recorded with Mexico ($17.9 billion), Taiwan ($15.7 billion), Vietnam ($15 billion) and China ($13.7 billion). The trade gap with the EU narrowed dramatically to $6.3 billion.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.