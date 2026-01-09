Top Stories

Cellnex completes pricing for two bond issues worth €750 million each, maturing in 2031 and 2036

TOPICS:
cellnex novisimo

Posted By: The Corner 9th January 2026

Link Securities | Cellnex Finance, a wholly owned subsidiary of Cellnex, yesterday successfully completed the pricing of two series of euro-denominated bonds, intended for qualified investors, under its Euro Medium Term Note Programme (EMTN Programme) and guaranteed by Cellnex:

I. Series A: for a total nominal amount of €750 million, maturing on 19 January 2031, which will accrue a coupon of 3.000% payable annually and will be issued at a price of 98.494% of its nominal value. Active interest rate risk management through hedging instruments will reduce the effective annual cost of this issue by 15 basis points.

II. Series B: for a total nominal amount of €750 million, maturing on 19 January 2036, which will accrue a coupon of 3.875% payable annually and will be issued at a price of 98.304% of its nominal value.

Both issues are expected to be rated BBB- by Fitch Ratings and BBB- by Standard & Poor’s, and the bonds are expected to be admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Dublin. The disbursement of both series is scheduled for 19 January 2026, once the usual conditions and formalities have been met.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.