Cellnex completes pricing for two bond issues worth €750 million each, maturing in 2031 and 2036

Link Securities | Cellnex Finance, a wholly owned subsidiary of Cellnex, yesterday successfully completed the pricing of two series of euro-denominated bonds, intended for qualified investors, under its Euro Medium Term Note Programme (EMTN Programme) and guaranteed by Cellnex:

I. Series A: for a total nominal amount of €750 million, maturing on 19 January 2031, which will accrue a coupon of 3.000% payable annually and will be issued at a price of 98.494% of its nominal value. Active interest rate risk management through hedging instruments will reduce the effective annual cost of this issue by 15 basis points.

II. Series B: for a total nominal amount of €750 million, maturing on 19 January 2036, which will accrue a coupon of 3.875% payable annually and will be issued at a price of 98.304% of its nominal value.

Both issues are expected to be rated BBB- by Fitch Ratings and BBB- by Standard & Poor’s, and the bonds are expected to be admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Dublin. The disbursement of both series is scheduled for 19 January 2026, once the usual conditions and formalities have been met.