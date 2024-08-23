China announces investigation against imports of certain EU dairy products

BancaMarch: China raises the tone in the trade war, now with dairy. China’s Ministry of Commerce announced on Wednesday that it will launch an investigation against imports of some dairy products from the European Union.

According to the Chinese executive, the investigation is being launched at the request of the country’s Dairy Industry Association, which claims that products such as fresh cheese, curd and cream receive subsidies from the EU and some of its member countries.

This would be Beijing’s response to the tariffs imposed last month by Brussels on electric vehicles from the Asian country, considering that their entry into the European market harms EU producers.