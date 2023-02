The Chinese government is looking to consumption as the “main engine of growth” for the Chinese economy this year, mainly as a result of the abandonment of China’s “zero covid” policy. Li Keqiang, China’s prime minister, said this weekend that the consumption of the country’s 1.4 billion people is “a key step to expand domestic demand”.

The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.