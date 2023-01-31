Rate of temporary workers in Spain’s public sector (30.2%) doubles that of private sector (14.8%)

According to the USO union, temporary employment in 2022 was slightly reduced compared to 2021, but that of the public sector continues to be higher than in 2020 and 2019. The latest Active Population Survey, at the end of 2022, reflects that the greater precariousness of employment occurs in the public sector, which doubles the rate of temporary employment in the private sector. Thus, temporary employees of all kinds in the Administration account for 30.2% of the total workforce, with a minimal effect of the stabilization agreements (2021 ended with 31% of temporary) and even above the two previous years (29.9% in 2020; 27.8 before the pandemic). Furthermore, it more than doubles the temporary employment rate in the private sector, which is 14.8%.

The general secretary of the USO Federation of Attention to the Citizenship, Luis Deleito, warns that the data registered by the Administration corroborate the failure of the stabilization processes: “in the Administration, there are two great sources of temporary employment. The main one is in the autonomous communities, with two big monsters, which are Health and Education, and later, the local administrations, with temporary contracts. With the latest data from the Registry, from the first half of 2022, we see that the stabilization processes and the commitments to reduce temporary employment have not had any effect. In the General State Administration, where temporary employment is less used, it has dropped to 2.55%, 0.51 points less. But in local government, where temporary workers are abused the most, temporary employment has grown by 1.01 points compared to 2021, up to 14.08%. In the autonomous administrations it is 34.31%.

These data are “beyond embarrassing. An abuse of temporality and contracts in fraud of the law that the photo of the signing of the labour reform in favour of stabilization was supposed to be put an end to, but that has not been executed. The large calls for public employment announced with great fanfare are a small part of the Administration’s needs: it is not just a matter of stabilizing, but of building back entire services where there has been no replacement for years,” explains Deleito.