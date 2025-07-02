Top Stories

China PMIs exceed expectations: 49.7 in manufacturing, 50.5 in non-manufacturing and 50.7 in composite index

China

Posted By: The Corner 2nd July 2025

Bankinter | China’s PMIs slightly exceeded expectations. Manufacturing PMI: 49.7 versus 49.6 expected; Non-manufacturing PMI: 50.5 versus 49.6 expected; Composite PMI: 50.7 versus 50.4 previously.

Bankinter analysis team’s view: These figures point to a positive outlook in the short term, with industrial production growing month-on-month and demand rising for the first time in three months. However, in the medium term, the deterioration in employment and the end of the trade truce with the United States in mid-August could undermine confidence in the Chinese economy and jeopardise the implementation of new government stimulus measures.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.