Top Stories

Europe gets closer to Taiwan to promote semiconductor manufacturing in Europe and reduce dependence on Asia

TOPICS:
semiconductores 1

Posted By: The Corner 18th November 2024

Norbolsa | Taiwan is approaching Europe to conclude an economic agreement and closer economic cooperation, a route from which it has so far been excluded because it has not been represented in these forums. Europe is also seeking such cooperation, as a way to promote semiconductor manufacturing in Europe and reduce dependence on Asia.

Taiwanese investment in the EU has been boosted by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), which in August launched a major new chip factory in Dresden, Germany, expected to be a key supplier to European industry and automakers.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.