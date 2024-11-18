Europe gets closer to Taiwan to promote semiconductor manufacturing in Europe and reduce dependence on Asia

Norbolsa | Taiwan is approaching Europe to conclude an economic agreement and closer economic cooperation, a route from which it has so far been excluded because it has not been represented in these forums. Europe is also seeking such cooperation, as a way to promote semiconductor manufacturing in Europe and reduce dependence on Asia.

Taiwanese investment in the EU has been boosted by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), which in August launched a major new chip factory in Dresden, Germany, expected to be a key supplier to European industry and automakers.