IAG returns to MSCI World Index following exclusion in 2019 for protecting shareholding from non-EU investors in wake of Brexit

Renta4 | IAG will enter the MSCI World Index from Monday 2 June. Ryanair will also enter the index.

The MSCI World Index incorporates some 1,350 medium and large companies from the world’s 23 major developed economies.

IAG was part of the index until March 2019 when it was excluded following its decision to shield its shareholding from non-EU investors to protect itself from Brexit.

Assessment: Positive news as the MSCI World Index is one of the most replicated globally, especially by index funds. We expect liquidity in stocks to increase.

P.O. €4.45. OVERWEIGHT.