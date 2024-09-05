Top Stories

Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund wants to increase stake in Iberdrola to more than 10% from current 8.69%

Iberdrola edificio

Posted By: The Corner 5th September 2024

Banco Sabadell: According to press reports, the Qatar Investment Authority wants to raise its stake in Iberdrola from the current 8.69% and will seek to allow it to pass 10%.

Assessment: Positive news with limited impact pending confirmation. Qatar would continue to hold the largest stake in the company, followed by Blackrock (5.395%) and Norges (3.116%). An increase in Qatar’s shareholding would have no consequences for the management of the entity and would be more related to the composition of the board. It should be recalled that Qatar already had the largest exposure to the company in 2017 (9.7%).

