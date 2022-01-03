Tesla’s Deliveries In Q4 2021 Beat Expectations With 308.600 Cars

Bankinter | The deliveries of vehicles in Q4 2021 amply beat expectations. The figure was 308.600 vs 263.026 expected, as the production of vehicles rose for the sixth consecutive quarter.

In Q4 2021, deliveries rose 70% year-on-year and 30% vs Q3. In accumulated terms, the group delivered 936.172 cars (up 87%) in 2021.

Bankinter analysis team’s opinion:

The figures reflect very significant growth. It is a remarkable evolution if we take into account the current context of a shortage of semi-conductors, the resurgences of the virus particularly in Asia and the disruptions in the global supply chain.

The company has not offered a specific production target for 2022. However, according to Elon Musk, Tesla wil be capable of maintaining growth rates of over 50% for some time. And he remains confident that the bottle necks will be resolved in the course of 2022. The consensus expectation is for deliveries of 1.3 million cars in 2022.