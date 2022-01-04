Spain Opposes, Together With Germany And Austria, The EU Proposal To Gas And Nuclear Energy As Renewable



Renta 4 | The European Union surprised with a new plan that would label some natural gas and nuclear energy projects as “green” investments after a year of debate among the different governments about which investments are really climate-friendly. This plan has already had some adverse reactions with Germany, Austria and Spain opposing the draft plan.

Specifically, the Brussels text, still in draft form, includes nuclear power plants already in operation and those to be built at least until 2045, as well as gas-fired power plants, which will enjoy the same recognition until 2030.

The so-called green taxonomy regulation aims to guide the sustainable investment decisions of companies and investors through a labeling system of activities and economic sectors considered environmentally sustainable in order to contribute to the reduction of CO2, methane and other gases that cause climate change.

Assessment: Negative news as long as Spain’s opposition does not serve to stop the EC’s intention. Indirectly, it could indirectly hinder the development of renewable energies. The investment needs and promotion of these energies could be negatively affected.