US and Vietnam reach trade agreement: 20% tariff on Vietnamese exports in exchange for full access to American market

Posted By: The Corner 4th July 2025

Intermoney | Donald Trump announced yesterday that he had reached an agreement with Vietnam. The terms stipulate that Vietnam will pay the United States a 20% tariff on all goods exported to US territory and a 40% tariff on any transhipments, while in return, Vietnam will grant the United States full access to its commercial markets. Vietnam presented a particular challenge for the Trump administration, as some of the president’s top advisers consider the country a strategic partner in their efforts to counter China in Asia. At the same time, its exports have become commodities for US consumers.

