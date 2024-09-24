Top Stories

Zara Streaming distribution channel – already operating in China – to start in Europe on Wednesday

Renta 4 | The textile company will launch its Zara Streaming channel on 25 September. Zara began selling clothes via live or streaming internet broadcasts in November 2023 in China.

Inditex announced in the presentation of 2Q24 results that it would extend streaming sales to the main European markets in the same month of September.

For its launch in Europe, Inditex will count on the participation of the models Cindy Crawford and her daughter, the American filmmaker David Lowery and the French stylist Carlyne Cerf du Dudzeele.

Assessment: Positive news. This trend opens a new sales channel, focused more on young people, and already used with great success by other companies in the sector such as Shein. P.O. €49.7. HOLD.

