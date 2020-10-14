The International Monetary Fund revised upwards its estimate of global growth in 2020 but warned of a long and asymmetric recovery with uncertainties in which Spain will be the developed economy that falls most in the year. Thus, the agency now expects world GDP to fall by 4.4% in 2020 (against -4.9% in June), thanks to the improved performance of China, the only one that will grow in 2020 with a forecast of +1.9%, and some developed economies. In fact, the best revision is for the US up to -4,3% in 2020 in comparison with previous -8% in June. As for Spain, the IMF forecasts a fall of 12.8% in 2020, leading the developed world, to recover 7.2% in 2021.

For 2021, it slightly reduces the global growth expected to +5.2% vs. +5.4% previously. The agency expects that social distancing will continue in 2021 and that local transmission of the virus will not be reduced until 2022.

According to Bankinter, the IMF sees a greater acceleration than the estimated after the global confinements. However, uncertainty remains high.

“Of particular concern is the estimated increase in the global unemployment rate. The increase in unemployment will reduce tax revenues and the payment of public debt will require a greater effort. In the case of the emerging countries the greatest concern is their ability to finance themselves if financial sentiment deteriorates in the coming months”.

In this context, the IMF believes that it is necessary to maintain the stimuli as long as required, and it assumes that the ultra-expansive monetary policy is sustained until 2025. Direct fiscal support already amounts to $6 billion globally.

The fall in Spain’s GDP in 2020 is more than double that expected for the advanced countries as a whole (-5.8%) and is three times greater than that estimated for the global economy (-4.4%). Among the largest economies in the world, only Italy, with an estimated fall in its GDP of 10.6% and India, with one of 10.3%, will register a negative double-digit growth, although significantly lower than that experienced by the GDP of Spain.

Furthermore, the IMF expects the Spanish economy to close 4Q20 with a contraction of 10.8%, while it will close 4Q21 growing by 6.6%, although this will depend on the European Union’s Recovery and Resilience Mechanism. The agency also notes that it does not expect Spain’s GDP to recover its pre-pandemic levels until at least 2023. Unemployment will not begin to fall until 2022. In both 2020 and 2021 the rate will be 16.8% in Spain. The public debt could already be above 120% of GDP by 2022, so it will be necessary to carry out a gradual, consensual fiscal adjustment to ensure a strong downward path.

Spain has therefore fallen behind in 2020. According to Link Securities: