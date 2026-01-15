Atrys completes sale of Aspy to Grupo Echevarne and cancels €180 million in debt

CdM | Atrys Health announced on Thursday to the Spanish National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) that it has completed the sale of 100% of the capital of Aspy Global Services and its subsidiaries to Grupo Echevarne, a transaction that was announced on 4 November 2025 and whose closure was subject to the fulfilment of several suspensory conditions.

According to the company’s statement to the regulator, the transaction was finally executed and completed yesterday, 14 January 2026, once all the necessary authorisations had been obtained. These included the approval of the transaction by the National Commission for Markets and Competition (CNMC), announced on 12 December, as well as the backing of the General Shareholders’ Meeting and the company’s financing entities.

Atrys explained that all the funds received as consideration have been used for the total early repayment of the existing debt under the financing agreement signed on 14 December 2021, amounting to €180 million.