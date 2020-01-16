Housing prices in Spain rose +3.6% in 2019

The average price of housing in Spain in 2019 increased by 3.6% last year. Only in December it experienced an increase of + 1.2%, according to the real estate valuation company Tinsa.

Region’s capitals and large cities registered higher growth than average (+ 2.4% in December). The Mediterranean coast accumulates three consecutive months of price falls.

The evolution of prices in 2019 is in line with expectations (+3% / + 5% depending on the source), analysts at Bankinter commented. The slowdown in housing prices continues, which should lead to price increases of +1% / + 2% in both 2020 and 2021.