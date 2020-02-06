Spanish Foreign Tourism Hits New Record With 83.7 M Visitors In 2019 And A Spending Rising 2.8%

Bankinter | According to INE (Spanish Statistical Office) 83.7 million foreign tourists visited Spain last year, an increase of 1.1% over 2018. Their spending also broke a record, rising 2.8% to €92.278 million. Among the main tourist destinations, the ones that did well were Madrid +7,0%, the Autonomous region of Valencia +3,9% and Andalusia +3,4% and the ones that didn’t were The Canary Islands -4,4% and the Balearic Islands -1,2%.

In opinion of the Bankinter’s analysis team, tourism keeps growing, exceeding expectations at the beginning of the year, and despite unforeseen circumstances like the bankruptcy of the tour operator Thomas Cook.