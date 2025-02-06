41.01% of ACS holders decide to receive flexible dividend of €0.454/share in cash

Link Securities headquarters| In relation to the second execution of the bonus share issue approved by the General Shareholders’ Meeting of ACS (ACS) on May 10, 2024 to implement an optional dividend system, the company announces the following:

The irrevocable commitment to purchase rights assumed by ACS has been accepted by holders of 41.01% of the free allocation rights, which has determined the acquisition by ACS of 111,416,240 rights for a total gross amount of €50,582,972.96.

As is customary in this type of transaction, ACS has waived the shares corresponding to the free-of-charge allocation rights acquired by virtue of the Purchase Commitment. ACS has also renounced the new shares corresponding to the remaining free allotment rights held by it.

On 4 February 2025, the trading period for the free allotment rights corresponding to the Second Execution ended.

The final number of ordinary shares with a par value of €0.50 per unit to be issued in the Second Execution is 1,378,681, being the nominal amount of the capital increase corresponding to this Second Execution €689,340.50.

Consequently, the capital reduction by cancellation of treasury shares approved at the same General Meeting of 10 May 2024 will also be 1,378,681 shares and for a nominal amount of €689,340.50.

The planned date for the new shares to be admitted to trading is 13 February 2025, so that trading will commence on 14 February 2025.