Acerinox completes purchase of 100% of US company Haynes International for $798.73 million

Link Securities | Having fulfilled the last of the conditions attached to the transaction yesterday Acerinox, through its wholly owned US subsidiary North American Stainless (NAS), has completed the acquisition of 100% of the shares of the US company Haynes International Inc. for a total cash consideration of $798,735,508.

The acquisition agreement was signed on February 4th of this year, subsequently the operation was approved by the General Shareholders’ Meeting of Haynes and has obtained the authorisation of several competition and foreign investment control authorities, both in the USA and in Europe. Haynes, with headquarters in Kokomo (Indiana), where its main factory is located, and plants in the states of Louisiana and North Carolina, specialises in the manufacture and sale of high performance alloys, forming, together with VDM, this division of Acerinox.