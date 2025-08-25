Alstom appeals selection of CAF to renew Belgium’s train fleet again, despite national operator’s decision to continue process

Norbolsa | Alstom is again appealing the tender for the Belgian SNBC contract despite the operator’s decision to continue with the process (still unsigned). The Council of State (administrative court) has set a hearing for 29 August, at which Alstom will face SNBC.

The appointment of CAF to renew the Belgian fleet, a project with an assessed value of between €1.7 billion and €3.5 billion, prompted Alstom, which has two factories in Belgium and came second in the tender process, to challenge the decision, a protest that was also joined by the German group Siemens.