BP paralyses 2,000 million investment because government has not transposed European renewables directive for over two years

Posted By: The Corner 14th February 2024

BP is waiting for the government to transpose the European renewables directive to unblock its plan for the Castellón refinery. Andrés Guevara, president of BP Spain, said yesterday that “hundreds of millions” worth of investments have been paralysed by the delay of the Ministry for Ecological Transition in the transposition of a European directive. According to “Economía Digital”, the governments of Germany and the Netherlands have already taken this step, while Pedro Sánchez’s has not. The result is a lack of legal certainty that forces the handbrake on the investments planned for the Castellón refinery.

After a conference at the eMobility Expo that kicked off yesterday in Valencia, the president of BP Spain assured that there are “hundreds of millions of dollars a year at stake if we do not have the right regulatory conditions to make the final investment decision”. He placed the responsibility on Teresa Ribera, as Minister for Ecological Transition (Miteco) because “the transposition is fundamental because it has the regulatory framework that is needed for the production of biofuels that use hydrogen as an input. That is what we are missing”.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.