Caixabank prepares to launch real estate portal to take advantage of good momentum in Spanish residential sector

Posted By: The Corner 8th January 2025

Link Securities | Caixabank (CABK) is preparing the launch of a real estate portal to take advantage of the peak of sales and purchases and record prices that the residential sector is experiencing in all Spanish provinces, according to Expansión newspaper.

It will be a similar website to www.idealista.com for buying and renting property (new and used) but only real estate companies registered on the portal will be able to post ads on it. Private individuals will not be able to do this, unless they decide to hire the services of one of these agencies. The newspaper pointed out that potential users will initially be Caixabank’s 18.3 million customers in Spain.

