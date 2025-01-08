Justin Trudeau resigns, but will stay in office until party finds another leader to put forward in October election

Banca March | Canada’s Prime Minister announces his resignation after nine years in office due to a loss of public support and internal pressures within his party. The Canadian leader has announced that he will remain in office until the Liberal Party finds another leader to present in the next elections scheduled for October. He has also announced the closure of Parliament until 24 March, in order to avoid an immediate motion of censure by the opposition. In this way, he is giving his party additional time to reorganise itself and obtain greater support, at a time when the Conservative Party is leading in the polls. Once the legislature is re-established, he envisages a motion that could bring forward the elections.