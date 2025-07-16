Cellnex successfully refinances main syndicated credit facility to €2.8 billion

Link Securities | The company has successfully refinanced its main syndicated credit facility, increasing its amount to a total of €2.8 billion, according to a statement released on Monday, as reported by the digital portal Bolsamania.com. This refinancing not only extends the maturity by an additional year, but also includes two one-year extension options, which could bring the final maturity to July 2032. The transaction, carried out under favourable market conditions, received the unanimous support of the 26 participating financial institutions, the company said.

This backup line ensures the company’s ability to meet future maturities, and Cellnex has said that this credit line is essential to maintain and strengthen long-term liquidity levels. The cost of this financing will be linked to the achievement of sustainability Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), thus contributing to the company’s objectives.