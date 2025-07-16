Top Stories

US announces 30% tariffs on EU starting 1 August; EU keeps door open for negotiations

Posted By: The Corner 16th July 2025

Bankinter | The US will impose 30% tariffs on the European Union. They will come into effect on 1 August. The tariff will apply across the board to European products imported by the United States. From Europe, Von der Leyen maintains a constructive tone and leaves the door open for further progress in negotiations, while preparing countermeasures. On the same Saturday, the United States also imposed a 30% tariff on Mexico, adding to the 50% tariff imposed on Brazil, 25% on Japan and 35% on Canada, among others.

Bankinter analysis team’s view: Negative impact on the session. The effective rate is higher than expected, implying a scenario of higher inflation, lower growth, compression of company margins and, therefore, a downward revision of EPS. However, there are still two weeks left to continue negotiations, as the tariffs will not come into effect until 1 August.

