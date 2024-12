Bankinter | DBRS upgrades its rating to A+ from A. Stable outlook. Based on strong economic growth, reduction of external debt and improvement in public finances. Deficit is expected to fall to 3% of GDP this year and public debt to 100% of GDP by 2026.

Analysis team’s view: Good news for Spanish debt, whose 10-year bond trades with a yield of 2.79% and a risk premium of +70bp against the Bund. DBRS places the rating above that of S&P (A; stable) and Moody’s (Baa1; positive).