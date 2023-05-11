Ferrovial awarded near-€71-million highway improvement contract in Georgia

Link Securities | The infrastructure group Ferrovial (FER) will carry out improvement works on a section of the US I-85 highway, located in the state of Georgia, specifically in the city of Atlanta, after being awarded a contract valued at around €71 million ($79 million), according to Expansión newspaper on Tuesday.

According to Ferrovial, the contract was awarded by the Georgia Department of Transportation to its US subsidiary Ferrovial Construction, enabling the company to strengthen its presence in the strategic US market.