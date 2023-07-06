Top Stories

Ferrovial reaffirms commitment to air taxis and signs agreement with Milligan to develop vertiports in UK

6th July 2023

Link Securities | Ferrovial (FER) is making progress in its bid to become a major player in the booming air taxi business, according to elEconomista. Ferrovial has just sealed an alliance with British firm Milligan to boost this activity in the UK with the development of its first vertiports in the country. The group’s initial road map includes venturing into this area in the United States, the United Kingdom and Spain.

Ferrovial and Milligan have joined forces to identify and develop sites for urban mobility operations in the UK. Both companies will work alongside US engineering giant Aecom and UK engineering giant Lichfields, who are acting as planning consultants.

