Ferrovial to modernise electrical infrastructure between Grain and Tilbury for National Grid for €276 million

Alphavalue / Divacons | The Spanish construction, services and concessions company, through its UK Construction division, will carry out the £230 million (around €276 million) project to modernise the electrical infrastructure between Grain and Tilbury for its new client, National Grid, which manages the UK’s electricity grid.

The project is part of a broader programme of infrastructure modernisation and improvement promoted by National Grid as part of The Great Grid Upgrade, the biggest renovation of the electricity grid the country has seen in generations. Among other infrastructure, the project includes the construction of a new 2.2 km tunnel for high voltage (400 kV) cables.

This improvement plan will be carried out from the beginning of 2025 until the first quarter of 2029.