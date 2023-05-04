Fluidra claims water consumption in pool sector “very low” in Spain, around 0.15%.

Link Securities | At a symposium at the Círculo Ecuestre, Fluidra’s president, Eloi Planes, said yesterday that this year’s drought will have an impact on the swimming pool business, but he also said that it could be a driver of growth in the medium and long term, according to the newspaper Expansión. Planes explained that the renovation of equipment for more sustainable systems will be a vector for growth. Despite the fact that governments often apply restrictions on swimming pools during droughts, Planes explained that water consumption in the sector is “very low. In France, a reference market in Europe, it represents 0.15% of total water consumption, and I believe that in the case of Spain the figure should be somewhat similar or even lower,” said the executive