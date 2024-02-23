Top Stories

Grifols believes new attack by Gotham aimed solely at destabilising stock and creating doubts among investors

Posted By: The Corner 23rd February 2024

Link Securities | The company sent a Significant Event to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) in which it stated that it once again categorically refutes Gotham’s malicious, false and misleading insinuations which have the sole aim of destabilising Grifols and provoking doubts among institutional investors. Grifols stated that it has already answered each of their malicious and misleading questions. Grifols’ Board of Directors continues to reiterate its strong commitment to transparency, integrity and ethical conduct. Grifols is also continuing its litigation against Gotham and is providing the various authorities with the required information regarding Gotham.

