Grifols completes bond issue earmarked for redemptions, settlements and corporate purposes

Link Securities | Grifols (GRF) informed the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), in relation to a bond issue reported on 11 December that:
- the Bonds have been issued and the proceeds have been received and, therefore, the issue has been completed. The net proceeds of the issue have been used (i) together with cash on hand, to redeem in full on 27 December 2024 GRF’s 1.625% Senior Secured Notes due February 2025, (ii) to repay in full the outstanding revolving credit facility loans due November 2025; and (iii) for general corporate purposes;
and
- the closing conditions of the RCF Extension have been satisfied.