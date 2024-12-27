Top Stories

Mortgage lending accelerates in Spain: mortgages taken out grow 60.8% year-on-year in October

TOPICS:
vivienda españa

Posted By: The Corner 27th December 2024

BancaMarch | Mortgage lending is accelerating in Spain. According to figures from the National Statistics Institute (INE), October was a historic month with a strong increase in mortgage activity. In October the number of mortgages taken out on homes grew by no less than 60.8% year-on-year (51,535 mortgages), making it the month with the highest number of mortgages granted since September 2010. The average amount of these operations stood at €150,556, which represents an increase of +7.3% compared to October 2023.

In terms of financing costs, the average interest rate was 3.12% and the term 25 years, which compares with an average rate of 3.31% in October 2023. In terms of segmentation, this October 37.4% of residential mortgages were at a variable rate and 62.6% at a fixed rate, with an initial rate of 2.83% for variable mortgages and 3.32% for fixed rate mortgages.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.