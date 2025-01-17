HBX Group expects to be listed on Continuous Market on 12 February with €5-6 billion valuation

Link Securities | The tourism company formerly known as Hotelbeds and dedicated to the sale of hotel rooms and flats to tour operators and travel agencies, will announce this morning its intention to start trading on the Continuous Market by filing with the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) the document known as ITF (intention to float), as indicated by several market sources to the newspaper Expansión.

The tentative timetable for the transaction, which is still subject to last minute changes, foresees that the price of the placement, in which Hotelbeds aspires to a valuation of between €5,000 and €6,000 million, will be set on 10 February for its debut on the stock exchange on 12 February. The tourism company, controlled by Cinven and CPPIB, will carry out a placement that will combine a Public Offering for Subscription and a Public Offering for Sale, and will prioritise the capital increase tranche (€725 million) over the sale of securities (from €0 to €500 million).