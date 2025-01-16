ACS subsidiary Turner builds $780m state-of-the-art stadium in New York City

Link Securities| Turner Construction, the US subsidiary of ACS (ACS), has officially begun construction of Etihad Park, a $780 million state-of-the-art stadium in New York, which has been fully financed by New York City FC, according to Bolsamania on Wednesday.

The developer says Etihad Park is poised to become a turning point for football fans and the local community as the first professional football-specific stadium in New York City. The 25,000-seat facility will be Major League Soccer’s first all-electric stadium in the United States, powered by photovoltaic panels on the rooftops and a water reuse system for pitch irrigation.