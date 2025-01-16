Minor Hotels (formerly NH) plans to increase hotel portfolio by 15% by 2025 and expand into UK, France and Nordic countries

Alphavalue / Divacons | The hotel chain expects to close 2024 with a revenue increase of close to 10% and an increase in recurring EBITDA of between 15% and 20%. This was announced yesterday by its new CEO, Gonzalo Aguilar. At a meeting with the press in Madrid, the executive stressed that the company is moving towards an “Asset light” model, based on management and franchising, balanced with ownership, with the aim of increasing its hotel portfolio by 15% by 2025.

In addition, the company will seek geographic diversification. Focus markets include the UK, France and the Nordic countries, with major growth cities. “Each of these places will have its own different model for growth,” he said. In markets where it already has a presence, it will focus on luxury growth in its capital cities and in southern Europe with resorts. Minor Hotels Europe & Americas shares closed unchanged yesterday.