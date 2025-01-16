Housing Ministry leaves 60% of budget -€2.4 billion-unspent

In the 2023 electoral campaign, the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, committed to the construction of 184,000 homes, about which there has been no further news. Apparently, only 5.5% of those already built and pending sale in the so-called ‘bad bank,’ a result of the financial crisis, have been delivered.

So this week he has intensified announcements with twelve measures (https://goo.su/dwcN2Cq ) that aim to alleviate a problem that has only worsened during his six years in government.

It is paradoxical that as of November 2024 (the latest available data from the General Intervention of the State), the Ministry of Housing had not yet spent 60% of its annual budget, which means investing 2.4 billion less than promised. The Ministry of Housing, created by Pedro Sánchez in November 2023 to try to address his electoral commitments, had a budget of €4.175 billion for 2024 but by November had only committed spending of €1.738 billion, or 41%.

As explained by the digital outlet El Confidencial, it is striking that before the existence of the Ministry of Housing, when this activity depended on the Ministry of Transport, the government allocated more than 3 billion a year to ‘Housing and Urban Agenda.’ As noted by the digital outlet, it is noteworthy that 52% of European funds allocated for social housing have not been used.