House prices in Spain up 11.3% year-on-year in Q4 2024 against 8.1% previously, no signs of bubble

11th March 2025

Bankinter | The House Price Index, produced by the INE, points to a price increase of 11.3% in Q4 2024 (year-on-year), against 8.1% previously. In quarter-on-quarter terms, up 1.8% versus 2.8% previously).

Analysts’ opinion: House prices are a positive surprise and will exceed our forecast of an 8% rise for 2024. They are supported by a strong labour market, supply shortages and interest rate cuts. We expect further price rises in 2025 (5%) and 2026 (3%). The fundamentals are good and we see no signs of a bubble.

