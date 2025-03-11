US tariffs on aluminium and steel to come into force this Wednesday

BancaMarch | On Wednesday, tariffs on aluminium and steel will come into force, with Canada, Brazil, the EU and Mexico being the most affected regions. However, it should be noted that in March 2018, when tariffs were applied to these same goods – 25% on steel and 10% on aluminium – productive agreements were reached in some cases. More specifically, the tariffs imposed on Mexico and Canada were withdrawn a year after they were imposed. For its part, the European Union reached an agreement with the United States during the Biden administration only in 2021.

Meanwhile, as of this Monday, the tariffs imposed by China on certain US agricultural goods will come into effect. The Asian giant has set a rate of 15% on imports of chicken, wheat, corn and cotton, and 10% on imports of soybeans, pork, beef and dairy products, among others.