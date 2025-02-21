Iberdrola to supply Diamond Foundry with 100% renewable energy for manufacture of synthetic diamonds in Trujillo

Link Securities | Iberdrola (IBE) and Diamond Foundry have signed a contract whereby the energy company will be responsible for supplying the energy to the company for the synthetic diamond manufacturing process at the plant that has been commissioned in Trujillo (Cáceres), according to the Bolsamanía portal.

The contract states that the supply will be 100% renewable and with a guarantee of origin issued by the National Commission for Markets and Competition (CNMC).

In addition, it has a process of traceability up to the installation certified by AENOR, giving rise to a business model that is ‘environmentally friendly and allows for a contribution to decarbonisation’. The agreement will allow Iberdrola to supply Diamond Foundry with an estimated annual energy of 30 GWh at a voltage of 45kV, which will increase to 132 kV according to the power demand needs based on the different phases of the factory’s start-up. The Diamond Foundry project has a total investment of €675 million and plans to produce diamonds for use in jewellery, industrial applications and, in a second phase, for supercomputing and data. Commissioning has already begun in the testing phase.