Top Stories

Improvising a new government for France

TOPICS:
President MacronPresident Macron

Posted By: The Corner 9th December 2024

The weekend ends with a focus on France, following the resignation of Prime Minister Michel Barnier due to the no-confidence motion backed by Marine Le Pen’s far-right party. According to Le Pen, the outgoing administration’s plan to bring the budget gap down to 3.0% by 2029 was not credible for the country, and a “reasonable trajectory” based on wealth creation and savings is needed.

“We want to absorb the deficits, but we want to do it intelligently, without depriving ourselves of the opportunity to reindustrialize and help businesses.” Le Pen explains that a budget can be presented “in a matter of weeks,” as long as the next prime minister is prepared to reduce the deficit more slowly. Le Pen’s words were well-received by the market, and we saw the French-German spread narrow to 77.8 basis points.

Now Macron is trying to steer the political chaos and promises to fulfill the rest of his term as president, which will end in 2027, by appointing a prime minister in the coming days and tasking them with forming a government of general interest that represents all political forces.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.