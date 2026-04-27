Passenger car registrations in EU rise 12.5% year-on-year in March and 1.4% compared with February

Link Securities | The European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) reported that passenger car registrations in the European Union (EU) rose by 12.5% year-on-year in March and by 1.4% compared to February, reaching 1.2 million units, the highest monthly figure in over six years. In March, new and revised tax incentives and schemes in the major European countries were the main factor driving registrations in the region. During the month, sales grew in the bloc’s four largest markets: Germany (16.0%), Spain (11.7%), Italy (7.6%) and France (12.9%).

In Q1 2026, new car registrations in the EU rose by 4.0% year-on-year, driven largely by the strong performance in March. It is worth noting that the battery electric vehicle (BEV) segment continued to gain ground, with its market share rising to 19.4% so far this year, compared with 15.2% the previous year. In March alone, BEV registrations rose by 48.9% year-on-year, reaching 234,532 units, indicating a shift in consumer preference from combustion engines to battery electric vehicles against a backdrop of sharply rising fuel prices. In this regard, it is worth noting the growth in BEV sales in Italy (72.1%), France (68.8%), Germany (66.2%) and Denmark (48.4%).