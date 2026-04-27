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Grenergy signs 12-year tolling agreement for Escuderos hybrid project

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Posted By: The Corner 27th April 2026

Renta 4 | Grenergy (GRE) has announced the signing of a financial tolling contract for its Escuderos hybrid project (200 MW of solar power and 680 MWh of storage) with the Spanish subsidiary of an international utility with an investment grade rating.

The agreement covers 80% of the total capacity of the battery system (assuming 1.5 cycles per day) and sets the price differential on the day-ahead market. The contract has a duration of 12 years, commencing in July 2028. In addition to the revenue from the tolling, the project will generate revenue from participation in ancillary services and other available markets. Potential capacity payments in Spain would represent an additional source of revenue.

The Escuderos solar plant (200 MW) is currently in operation under a 12-year PPA signed with Galp in 2020. Construction of the battery energy storage system (BESS) will begin in the second half of this year, with connection scheduled for 2027. Grenergy will be responsible for the operation and maintenance of the batteries, which have an estimated lifespan of 20 years.

Assessment: Positive news. The agreement validates Grenergy’s strategy of hybridising solar assets in Spain, replicating the model that has proven successful in Chile. The signing of a 12-year tolling agreement with a counterparty of high credit quality significantly reduces project risk, ensures a stable source of revenue and mitigates exposure to spot market volatility. This announcement follows the financial tolling agreement for the stand-alone battery project in Asturias (Oviedo, 150MW/600MWh) announced in February this year.

We reiterate our Hold recommendation, with a Target Price of €102 per share.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.