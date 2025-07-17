Inditex Board confirms distribution of gross dividend of €1.68 per share

Alphavalue/DIVACONS | On Tuesday, Óscar García Maceiras, CEO of the textile group, informed the General Shareholders’ Meeting that Inditex (ITX) will face the tariff scenario imposed by Donald Trump through innovation, flexibility and diversification of its business model.

Maceiras detailed the success of collaborations such as Zara and Zara Home’s ‘The Apartment’ and the opening of Zacafé in Madrid, as well as the expansion of new customer interactions in markets such as South Korea and China.

Looking ahead, the company will invest in a new alarm system and will launch its new logistics plant in Zaragoza in three weeks, creating 250 jobs. In addition, the ‘Inditex Campus’ in San Adrià de Besòs is progressing well.

The meeting also approved the appointment of Roberto Cibeira (CEO of Pontegadea) as a proprietary director.

Maceiras also reviewed the past financial year, describing it as ‘a year of excellent operating performance’. The company posted turnover of €38.632 billion, representing an increase of 7.5%. This growth is attributed to ‘positive developments in all commercial formats and in stores and online’, where sales exceeded €10 billion for the first time.

Inditex also informed the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) that its General Shareholders’ Meeting had ratified the distribution of a gross dividend of €1.68 per share, in two payments of €0.84 gross, the first already paid on 2 May 2025 and the second to be paid on 3 November 2025.

Inditex shares fell by 1.8% on Wednesday.