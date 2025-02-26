ING Group interested in acquiring Banco Sabadell if BBVA takeover bid not approved by Spanish competition authority

Alphavalue/ Divacons | ING Group considered the acquisition of Banco de Sabadell in 2024, with the aim of expanding its presence in Spain, a market that ING considers to be high-growth, according to what was published yesterday by El Confidencial, citeing sources close to the matter. According to the same article, the Dutch bank is awaiting the decision of the Spanish competition authority on the approval of BBVA’s takeover bid for Sabadell. ING ranks fifth in market share in Spain, with around 3% of the country’s total banking assets. The acquisition of Sabadell could give ING a market share of approximately 12.5%, placing it in third place in terms of market share in Spain and further diversifying the bank’s topline outside of continental Northern Europe.