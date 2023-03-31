Moncloa vetoes ABC newspaper on Sánchez’s Beijing trip

ABC newspaper denounces that “La Moncloa has once again vetoed ABC: the Secretary of State for Communication, Francesc Vallès, has excluded this newspaper from the group of media accompanying the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, on the official trip to China that began this Thursday. Despite the fact that ABC applied for accreditation in due time and form, like other media that have been admitted, the Secretary of State for Communication simply communicated this new veto without giving any explanation.

On this occasion, Sánchez has been accompanied by print media such as El País, El Mundo, La Vanguardia and El Periódico de Cataluña, television stations such as Antena 3, Telecinco and TVE, radio stations such as RNE, Onda Cero and Cadena SER, digital media such as eldiario.es and news agencies such as EFE.



Sánchez has recently embarked on several tours abroad to prepare for the rotating presidency of the EU, which he will assume in the second half of this year. These are trips in which he visits three countries in 48 hours. Spanish journalists can only cover these trips if they travel with the government. In addition to the aforementioned media, these trips have also included La Sexta and Infolibre.



The Secretary of State contacted ABC to inform it that it had been left out of this coverage without providing any justification, simply that it was once again leaving this newspaper with no accreditation to cover Sánchez’s trip. That was all.



This drift of several vetoes to ABC is the work of Francesc Vallès, former deputy of the Socialist Party of Catalonia (PSC) and who was already part of Pedro Sánchez’s team in Congress in his first stage as leader of the PSOE”.