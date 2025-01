Alphavalue/DIVACONS | The energy company has increased its installed capacity in renewable energy by 2.292 GW since the start of its current strategic plan in 2021. The company has gone from having 4.608 GW in renewables worldwide to a total of 6.9 GW of installed “green” capacity, as reported in Expansión.

