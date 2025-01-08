Top Stories

Grenergy signs $324 million financing for phase 4 of Oasis de Atacama

Link Securities | Grenergy (GRE) has informed the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) that it has signed senior non-recourse financing with BNP Paribas Securities Corp, Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking (Natixis CIB), Société Générale, The Bank of Nova Scotia and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) for an amount of $324 million. This financing, which covers phase 4 of Oasis de Atacama, corresponds to 269 MW solar and 1.1 GWh of storage. In total, with this non-recourse financing, the company has closed USD $967 million for the first four phases of Oasis de Atacama, corresponding to 720 MW solar and 3.6 GWh of storage. As previously announced by Grenergy, the sale of energy will be carried out under the 15-year PPA.

The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.